Financial Survey: Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) versus Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Aemetis has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and Verde Clean Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -43.18% N/A -31.04% Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -2.11%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $256.51 million 0.32 -$107.76 million ($3.19) -0.70 Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Aemetis and Verde Clean Fuels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Verde Clean Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aemetis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aemetis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aemetis and Verde Clean Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 1 2 3 0 2.33 Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aemetis currently has a consensus target price of $11.96, suggesting a potential upside of 438.66%. Given Aemetis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

Summary

Aemetis beats Verde Clean Fuels on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment refers to the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2006 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

