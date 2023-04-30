Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Visa by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 28,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:V opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.07. The company has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.