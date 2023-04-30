Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,282 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $45.07.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

