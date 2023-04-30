Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $27.77.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.