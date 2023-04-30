Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $80.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

