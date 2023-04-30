Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $533,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,850 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,674,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,043,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,391,000 after acquiring an additional 234,789 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 194,382 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,520,000.

BATS:IFRA opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

