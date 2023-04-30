Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $601,000 Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James decreased their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Insider Activity at SouthState

SouthState Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $68.98 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

