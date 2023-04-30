Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 259 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

