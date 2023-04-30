Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 537 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

