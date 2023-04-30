First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Holdings Increased by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares comprises 1.1% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25,646 shares of company stock worth $870,572. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.