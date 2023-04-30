First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Lifted by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Horizon by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 155,098 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,282,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,248. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

