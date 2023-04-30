First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Raymond James

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 32.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Merchants by 162.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Stories

