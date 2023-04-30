First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,793.0 days.

OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $27.21 on Friday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22.

FNLIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

