First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 125 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.03. 1,211,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $265.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.40.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.