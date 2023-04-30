First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 880 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 111,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

CI traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $253.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,823. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.89.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.