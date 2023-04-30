First Pacific Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of IAC worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 12,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of IAC by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $51.77. 724,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,305. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $90.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

