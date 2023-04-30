First Pacific Advisors LP Has $107.46 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,807 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial accounts for about 1.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of LPL Financial worth $107,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,590,000 after acquiring an additional 161,784 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,712,000 after acquiring an additional 95,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.84. 1,697,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.26. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.47 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LPLA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.22.

LPL Financial Profile



LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

