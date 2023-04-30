First Pacific Advisors LP Has $142.40 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,093 shares during the quarter. Ferguson makes up about 2.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $142,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $370,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 100.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ferguson by 31.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,652. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $149.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($142.38) to £128 ($159.86) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

