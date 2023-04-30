First Pacific Advisors LP Has $195.44 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,701,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,310 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 3.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 2.52% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $195,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 87,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:JEF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.03. 1,539,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

