First Pacific Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $20,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,451,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after acquiring an additional 883,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. TheStreet downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

VNO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 3,838,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $40.36.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

