First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 372,861 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 372,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

LCAHW stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,650. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

