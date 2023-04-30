First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 6,714 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLVU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 62.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter.

TWLVU stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,487. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

