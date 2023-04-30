First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FDEU opened at $13.20 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

