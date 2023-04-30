First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
FPF opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $20.67.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
