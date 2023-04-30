First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

FPF opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $20.67.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.