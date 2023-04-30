First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FPF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 103,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,391. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

