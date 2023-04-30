First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,700 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 451,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,027,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.75. 475,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,695. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.