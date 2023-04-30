FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $103.03 on Friday. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $104.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 16,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $1,541,631.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,077,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,569,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.