FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $325,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 978,207 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

