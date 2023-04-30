Flare (FLR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $461.37 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Flare has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market cap of $461.37 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,655,426,874 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 14,655,426,874.819946 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03171958 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $6,275,105.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

