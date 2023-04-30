Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.92% of Fluence Energy worth $27,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLNC. Robert W. Baird lowered Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $18.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

