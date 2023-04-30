FMC (FMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMC Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $136.96. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.64.

FMC Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at FMC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 964.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

