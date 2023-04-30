Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,018 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $75,892,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $79,508,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $524.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,387. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.43 and a 200 day moving average of $465.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

