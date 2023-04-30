Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,358 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.47. 8,050,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $293.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $116.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

