Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,050. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

