Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 489,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

