Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after acquiring an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,819,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

Shares of PPG traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,998. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day moving average is $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

