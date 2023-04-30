Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $55.69 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,303,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $11.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $554.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

