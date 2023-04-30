Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $509,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,365,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

