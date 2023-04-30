Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,471 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.74 and its 200-day moving average is $203.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

