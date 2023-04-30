Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,171,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,231 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $39,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $69,969,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 480.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,439 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,690,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

