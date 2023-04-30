Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. Fortive also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.82 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.09. 2,894,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,569. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.81. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

