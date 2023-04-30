Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.39 billion-$4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on FBIN. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.60.
Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 2.4 %
Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. 1,458,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
