Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.39 billion-$4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FBIN. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.60.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 2.4 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. 1,458,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.