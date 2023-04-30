FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Duck Creek Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 48.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 591,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 153,725 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 207.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Duck Creek Technologies

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCT. Barclays downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading

