FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,398,000 after acquiring an additional 760,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MS opened at $89.97 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

