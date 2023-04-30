FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Five Below by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Five Below Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $197.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.76. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

