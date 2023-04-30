FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $671,000 in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 42.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $73.68 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Stories

