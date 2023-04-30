FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $705,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,069 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $227.78 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.