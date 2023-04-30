FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $705,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,069 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.
Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $227.78 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
