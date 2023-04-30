FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,188,000 after acquiring an additional 512,902 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

