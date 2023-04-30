FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $12.22 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $12,222,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $232.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.45 and a 200-day moving average of $216.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.