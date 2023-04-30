FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $737,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IWD stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.29. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

